Over 15,000 Policemen to Patrol Mumbai Streets on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, over 15,000 police officers, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be stationed across Mumbai to avert any potential incidents, as stated by an official on Friday. The deployment will cover key areas such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches, and other locations where large gatherings of revelers are anticipated on December 31.

As a part of security arrangements, 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners, 2,051 officers and 11,500 constables will be stationed at various locations. Apart from the local police, the SRPF, QRTs, riot control police (RCP) and home guards have also been roped in, the official said.

Mumbai Police are on heightened alert to ensure law and order on New Year's Eve, with the establishment of checkpoints on major roads and key locations, as stated by an official. Stringent measures will be taken against individuals engaged in activities such as eve-teasing, causing disturbances, and the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs.

A special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning, he said, adding that action will be taken against people violating traffic norms.