Over 40 vehicles damaged in major accident at Pune-Bengaluru highway

At least 40 vehicles were damaged after a tanker crashed into several vehicles at Pune's Navale bridge on Sunday, injuring many. The accident on the highway resulted in a 48-vehicle pileup. It is suspected that the brakes of the tanker, which was headed to Pune, failed and it collided into several vehicles on Navale bridge, PTI reported. Several people suffered injuries in the major accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway but no casualties were reported.

Due to the high slope of the road and the high speed of vehicles, the Navale bridge area is prone to accidents. The damaged vehicles are being removed from the road. The fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage."A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.