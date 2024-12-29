Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company in Boisar’s Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, December 29. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze quickly spread to the nearby Shri Chemical Company, destroying both plants.

According to the reports, three fire brigade vehicles responded promptly. Workers had evacuated before the fire escalated, preventing casualties. The fire incident took place at around 6 pm.

Visuals From the Spot

Watch: A massive fire erupted at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company in Boisar’s Tarapur MIDC, quickly spreading to the nearby Shri Chemical Company, destroying both plants. Three fire brigade vehicles responded promptly. Workers had evacuated before the fire escalated, preventing… pic.twitter.com/G4KDLG7OGU — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

A video shared by news agency IANS shows huge clouds of black smoke with flames coming out from the structure. There is also a loud sound heard, probably the sound of an explosion in the factory. There were no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

On September 20 this year, a fire broke out in the Tarapur MIDC factory, injuring six employees. However, this incident did not result in financial loss.