Fire Breaks Out at Heera Panna Shopping Centre in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre, located near Haji Ali on Pandit Madanmohan Malavia Marg, Mumbai, on Sunday morning. The fire, which was reported at 9:09 am, was contained to two closed shops on the ground floor of the commercial complex. The shopping centre, a popular retail hub in South Mumbai, was filled with thick smoke, prompting swift action from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to prevent further damage.

Emergency services quickly responded, deploying fire engines and water tankers to the scene. Firefighting efforts were initiated using one small hose line and two high-pressure first aid lines, connected to four motor pumps. As of the latest update at 9:48 am, the fire was still being tackled by a team of senior fire officials.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighting operations continue as authorities monitor the situation closely.