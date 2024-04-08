Palghar Lok Sabha Election: Shinde Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit Likely to Join BJP; Will Contest Election on Lotus Symbol

Elections in India will be held in 7 phases starting from the 19th of April till the 1st of June. After this announcement, political parties announced first and second-phase candidates, other phase candidates are yet to be announced. Talking about the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, there has been chaos regarding candidates for both Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti. Mahayuti is yet to announce candidates for Mumbai, Thane, Konkan. Now as per the new information, Palghar Lok Sabha constituency sitting MP Rajendra Gavit will once again enter the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will fight this Lok Sabha Elections on Lotus Symbol.

As Thane and Kalyan constituencies were left to Shinde Shiv Sena, the BJP is insisting on taking back Palghar. Among them, the present MP Rajendra Gavit is currently in Shiv Sena from the Shinde group, but he will be fighting this election on the lotus symbol.

Rajendra Gavit has served as MP for 2 consecutive terms. This year, he has the opportunity to achieve a hat trick of victories. Chintaman Vanaga was a BJP MP in 2018. Following his sudden passing, a by-election took place in his constituency. BJP then put forward Gavit as their candidate. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, presented Srinivas Vanaga, a close friend of Vanaga, for the election. However, Rajendra Gavit emerged victorious in this by-election.

Shiv Sena-BJP allied in 2019 elections. Then BJP gave this seat to Shiv Sena in seat distribution. But at that time, Thackeray had given admission to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit and nominated him. So, Rajendra Gavit became MP of Shiv Sena. Now there is a possibility to return home again. Therefore, Rajendra Gavit has traveled from BJP to BJP via Shiv Sena, and he may be the first MP to contest elections on the lotus symbol. In Palghar, the Uddhav Thackeray group has fielded Bharti Kamdi in the election fray.

