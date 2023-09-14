Palghar: Man absconds after killing wife

The Palghar district police has launched a search for a man who allegedly strangled his 20-year-old wife. The accused, Sonu Makunda Sabar, along with his wife, Pinki Sonu Sabar, resided in the Dandipada locality within Palghar tehsil, as stated by the police. According to the complaint filed by the victim's sister, Sabar had suspicions about his wife's behavior, which frequently resulted in arguments and disputes.

During one such quarrel on Wednesday, he allegedly strangled Pinki to death with a plastic packing rope and fled, police said. The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy and a manhunt has been launched for Sonu Sabar, officials said.