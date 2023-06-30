Palghar: Minor girl allegedly molested by biryani vendor in Boisar; accused arrested

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Boisar area, where a minor girl was reportedly subjected to molestation. The young girl had visited a local biryani shop with the intention of purchasing a meal when she became a victim of molestation by the shopkeeper. The authorities have taken swift action by registering a case against the accused at the Boisar police station, leading to the immediate arrest of the perpetrator.

According to reports, a 10-year-old girl residing in the Boisar area of Palghar taluka was allegedly molested in a distressing incident. On Thursday evening, the minor girl, accompanied by her sister and a neighbour’s daughter, visited a local biryani shop in Boisar to purchase food. While the shopkeeper sent the two girls to a nearby shop, he took advantage of the situation and forcefully brought the 10-year-old girl inside his own shop. There, he proceeded to make inappropriate and offensive comments towards her. The girl bravely protested, prompting the shopkeeper to release her.

Subsequently, the two girls returned to the biryani shop, where the shopkeeper handed them a packet of biryani. The three girls then made their way back home. However, upon reaching home, the 10-year-old girl burst into tears, prompting her mother to inquire about her distress. The girl bravely disclosed the entire incident that took place at the biryani shop to her mother.

Upon learning of this shocking incident, the girl's parents and family immediately proceeded to the Boisar MIDC police station to lodge a complaint against the accused shopkeeper. The accused biryani vendor has been arrested by the Boisar police, and a case has been registered under sections 354 and POCSO of the Indian Penal Code.