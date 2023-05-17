Palghar: Missing woman's body found hanging from tree

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing was found hanging from a tree in Palghar on Monday, said police officials. Deceased woman was a resident of Kopri village and worked at a farmhouse in Wada taluka in Palghar district in Maharashtra.

According to the police officials, the woman was missing since last week. She went to work at the farmhouse in Wada taluka on May 9, but did not return home, a police official from Wada police station said.

Her family members could not find her and later they filed a missing person's complaint with police. The body of the woman, with her hair cut, was found hanging from a tree in the village, the official said.

The police official has as of now registered a case of accidental death. Further probe was on to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or some foul play was involved in it, the police official added.