Palghar: Police arrests three for stealing music systems from cars

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing tapes and music systems from high-end cars in areas under Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts of Maharashtra, an official said.

The police recovered from them 20 music systems and two cars collectively worth Rs 10.32 lakh, he said. The accused were arrested by the Crime Unit-III of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

There had been several cases of theft of costly music system/car tapes from expensive cars in the region, after which the crime unit was asked to probe the cases and nab the accused. Working on intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police zeroed on the accused, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the crime unit-III said.

Fifteen cases of car music system theft have been detected following their arrest. These offences had occurred under the limits of Virar, Tulinj, Achole, Manikpur, Arnala, Nayanagar, Kashimira and Vithalwadi police stations