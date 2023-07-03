Palghar: Road subsides, portion of building collapses amid heavy rains

In Palghar district of Maharashtra, a part of a road gave way due to heavy rainfall, a district official reported on Monday. The officer said that a section of the road between Jawhar and Dhaberi gave way when heavy rains pounded the area on Sunday. He added that nobody was hurt.

In other rain-related incidents, a terrace wall of a building declared dangerous by the authorities collapsed due to heavy rains in Ambernath town of neighbouring Thane district on Sunday, a district disaster control official said. The terrace wall of a four-storey building collapsed, and the structure was 30 years old, he said. The Ambernath municipal council has already published a list of 210 dangerous and 13 most dangerous buildings in the town and the structure where the collapse was reported was one of them, the official said.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when the plaster from the ceiling of a toilet collapsed on them in Bhanyander town of the district on Sunday, he said. Thane city has recorded 56.84 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said. The total rainfall till date is 742.29 mm, which is 73.50 per cent more than what was recorded in the same period last year, he said.