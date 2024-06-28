Pandharpur Wari 2024: Dehu City Decked Up for Ashadhi Wari as Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Procession Ready for Departure Today

Pune's Neighborhood city Dehu is all set to host the annual Ashadhi Wari and the procession of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi. Dehu holds significance as the place where Sant Tukaram Maharaj took Samadhi. Special arrangements have been made this year to ensure the comfort and safety of devotees and pilgrims.

Efforts are focused on maintaining cleanliness along the Palkhi route and throughout the town. Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan and the municipal administration have collaborated to prepare for this occasion. Devotees gather at various temples including the Vitthal-Rukmini temple, Vaikunthgamana temple, Bhagirathi Mata temple in Yelwadi, Paduka temples in Vitthalnagar and Chincholi, and the Anagadshahavali Darga area. Due to intermittent rains, there have been challenges with accommodation for devotees.

Temporary facilities have been set up in large housing project parking lots, private and primary school premises, and classrooms. Despite these challenges, the atmosphere in Dehu is filled with devotion as Warkaris (devotees) engage in prayers and bhajans during this spiritual event.

The program for the procession is as follows:

4:30 AM - Mahapuja (grand prayer)

5 AM to 7 AM - Kakada (early morning prayers)

8 AM to 9 AM - Gatha Bhajan (devotional songs)

10 AM to 12 PM - Kala's Kirtan (devotional chanting)

12 PM to 1 PM - Jaripatka Samman (honor with gold-embroidered cloth)

1 PM to 2 PM - Paduka Puja and felicitation

2 PM - Palkhi Departure

6 PM - Palkhi Halt

9 PM to 11 PM - Kirtan, Jagran (All-night Kirtan)

The municipal corporation has made the following preparations:

Dedicated team of the Rapid Action Force

Drone surveillance during the event

Facilities at the halt locations

Felicitation of the procession leaders

Tree plantation along the Palkhi route

Mobile toilets, temporary bathing facilities

20,000 sanitary napkins available