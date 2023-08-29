Pankaja Munde resumes political activities with 'Shiv Shakti Yatra' after two-month break

BJP leader Pankaja Munde had taken a break from politics for the last two months. After a two-month break, she is back in the political fray. Pankaja Munde has announced a 'Shiv Shakti Yatra’ and will visit more than 10 districts.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde will tour more than 10 districts in the state for 11 days, starting in the first week of September. She will visit pilgrimage sites during the tour, focusing solely on dev darshan. The tour has been named 'Shiv Shakti.'

श्रावण सोमवार आणि बरेच काही...



Official Youtube Channel Link,https://t.co/JQbVYhky2X — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) August 28, 2023

According to reports, she will travel over 5,000 km on this tour. The Shiv Shakti Yatra will commence with a visit to the Grishneshwar temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following this, she will offer prayers at temples in Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts.