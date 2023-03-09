Parbhani: Five child marriages prevented in district in single day

A team from the district women, child development officer's office and child line has been successful in preventing a total of five child marriages, three in Sonpeth taluka and two in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district. The action was taken on Thursday.

A total of five child marriages were stopped in the district under the guidance of district collector Aanchal Goyal. After receiving confidential information on the toll-free number 1098 of Parbhani Child Line 1098, the age proof of the girls and boys was seized.

For further care and protection, instructions have been issued to the girls and boys of child marriage to appear before the Child Welfare Committee Parbhani. That's how they have accepted it. Their parents will also be present with them.