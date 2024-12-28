Parbhani Horror: Man Burns Wife To Death Over Birth of Third Daughter, Arrested

Parbhani, Maharashtra (December 28, 2024): A shocking incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on the night of December 26, when a man allegedly set his wife on fire by pouring petrol on her after she gave birth to their third daughter. The incident occurred in the Gangakhed Naka area.

According to the reports, the accused, Kundalik Uttam Kale, reportedly taunted and abused his wife, Maina Kundalik Kale, for having three daughters. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. On the night of December 26, the dispute escalated, and Kundalik poured petrol on Maina before setting her ablaze.

As the flames engulfed her, Maina screamed and ran for help. Witnesses rushed to extinguish the fire, but it was difficult to control due to the petrol. By the time the fire was put out, it was too late. Maina suffered severe burns and was taken to the hospital, where she died before treatment could begin.

Maina’s sister, 34-year-old, filed a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, a murder case was registered against Kundalik Kale. Police have arrested him and are currently interrogating him. Police have not yet provided further details, as the investigation is ongoing.