Parbhani Violence: Sushma Andhare Accuses Maharashtra Govt of Destroying Future of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Followers

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Thursday criticized the Maharashtra government, accusing it of destroying the future of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's followers under the guise of combing operations in the violence-affected Parbhani district.

Andhare said Parbhani is a very sensitive district and also the residence of all Ambedkarite activists. "It is highly condemnable if the state government, in the name of combing operations, is destroying the lives of Ambedkarites. Instead of probing the incident, there have been attempts to destroy the future generation (youth) in the name of coming operations and we strongly condemn this," she said.

On Tuesday, a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution located near a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station was found damaged, triggering protests. On Wednesday, a mob engaged in arson, and the district collector's office was vandalized.

In a video statement, Andhare also slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government, alleging that Maharashtra currently lacks a home minister, raising concerns about the state's law and order situation. She further pointed out that the cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis government has yet to be carried out.