Parents brawl in front of students in Lamjana school

Latur: Lamjana village from the Ausa District witnessed an unruly incident during its Zila Parishad Secondary School's Management Committee's selection process. Disagreeing parents attacked each other in front of the students at a case was filed against seven parents at the Killari Police Station.

According to the complaint by Police Naik Murlidhar Maroti Dantrao (51), parents were invited to constitute a management committee for the Lamjana Zila Parishad Secondary School. During discussions, some parents suggested providing the names of 3 people for selection. A total of 5 names were suggested and the brawl broke out over removing 2 names. This incident occurred in front of the students. Some other elements 'were found fighting and disrupting peace among the parents in the school.

The arrested parents include Salim aka Babu Fatru Karbhari, Rafiq Hamidsab Patel, Majhar Fatru Karbhari, Yusuf aka Babru Gafur Karbhari, Jamir Mazhar Karbhari, Yuvraj Patil and Dnyaneshwar Chille. They have been charged under section 160 of the IPC.