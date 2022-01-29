Peak of Covid 3rd wave in some parts of Maha has gone past: Rajesh Tope

The number of corona patients, which has been increasing in the state for the last one-two months, is currently declining. Due to the rapid increase in the number of patients, it was called the third wave of corona. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has now given important information in this regard. "The number of patients is still increasing in some parts of the state, including Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad. The number of patients is declining in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar."

Rajesh Tope said, "Although the number of patients in urban areas is declining, the number of patients in rural areas is also increasing. However, the growing number of patients is recovering after five to seven days of treatment.

Meanwhile, there is talk that there is no need to use masks in the state as the number of patients is declining. However, Rajesh Tope said, "We have never said mask free Maharashtra. The threat of corona has not been completely averted. Therefore, the task force should provide guidance in this regard. We have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ask the ICMR about the decisions that have been taken in Denmark, Holland and other countries. At the moment there is no discussion on mask free Maharashtra "

Rajesh Tope said, "Considering the danger of the third wave, the state health department had made all the preparations. Beds were provided for the patients. However, 92 to 95 per cent of the beds in the state are still vacant. Oxygen patients make up only one percent. Some infected patients are being treated at home. So there is no need to worry.