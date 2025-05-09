Petrol Pumps Across Maharashtra Likely To Halt Digital Payments from May 10? Here's Why

Starting May 10, the everyday convenience of using UPI and other digital payment methods at petrol pumps may no longer be available in parts of India, particularly Maharashtra. Several petrol pump owners have announced plans to stop accepting payments via UPI, cards, and other digital platforms due to a surge in cyber fraud. According to a Times of India report, petrol pumps in many cities will not only discontinue UPI payments but are also likely to halt card transactions from May 10. This decision stems from a growing number of cybercrime cases where fraudsters hack into customers' cards or net banking systems to make fuel payments. Once these fraudulent transactions are reported, authorities often reverse them, leaving pump owners at a loss.

The Vidarbha Petroleum Dealers Association highlighted that petrol pump operators are facing significant financial losses due to such incidents. In several cases, their bank accounts have even been frozen, making it difficult to recover funds or continue business operations smoothly. The Federation of All Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association echoed these concerns, stating that unless the government provides a clear and effective response, pump owners are unwilling to risk further losses. Amit Gupta, the association’s president, confirmed that the government has been notified and that digital payments will resume only after receiving firm assurances of protection and corrective measures. The Nashik Petrol Pump Dealers Association has also backed the decision, citing numerous complaints from its members. With the Maharashtra Petroleum Association preparing to implement this move, all eyes are now on how this action will influence petrol pumps across other states.