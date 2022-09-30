PFI planned to turn India into Islamic nation by 2047

After the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that the outfit was planning to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047 and big leaders of the country including from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were their target.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said that it was very important to ban PFI because they were slow poison for the country.

“PFI was banned in time.

"Maharashtra ATS raided many places and arrested a total of 21 people and many electronic gadgets were also confiscated. Post the ban the organisation has been dissolved. Now, they don’t have any right to regroup or protest on any platform except on the legal platform,” said the ATS chief. The PFI members used to portray themselves as persons associated with social development and physical education to give lectures to incite people, he stated further.

“PFI had opened training centers in many places of the state and used to do anti-national work. PFI used to tell people in their coaching center by referring to old videos and incidents that your people have been subjected to a lot of atrocities, Mughals will not come to save you, you have to save yourself. PFI used to tell participants to keep items for self-defence like stones, knives, swords, bricks, sharp objects and other things on their terraces,” he said.

“We are using tools to recover their data, they had planned to make India an Islamic country by 2047 by motivating people to commit hate crimes when India will complete 100 years of independence. but the government’s decision has toppled their plan. Every 5 years an agenda was prepared for the same but they have been stopped in the middle and the right steps have been taken,” he added.

“Target killing was their modus operandi by identifying the target,” he added. The ATS has also seized the bank accounts of the arrested PFI members and terror funding is also being investigated.