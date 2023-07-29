Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCPM launches social media initiative for civic engagement

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, is making efforts to establish direct communication with the city's residents and efficiently tackle civic problems. Taking to social media, he recently expressed his commitment to becoming more active on the platform and urged the residents to use it as a means to share their concerns.

“Hello #PCMC residents! Hoping to be more active on #X, utilizing Social Media to address civic issues & foster direct communication with the community. Do share your concerns using #MyPCMC, tag me & @PCMCSarathi , and let's resolve your problems together, Shekhar Singh tweeted.

Residents can conveniently categorize their concerns and facilitate seamless tracking and response from the Commissioner's office by using hashtags like #MyPCMC and #X. Moreover, the incorporation of @PCMCSarathi ensures the active participation of the dedicated PCMC Sarathi account, renowned for its citizen assistance, in the entire process.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh is using social media as a platform to encourage open communication, allowing citizens to express their concerns and seek solutions easily. This proactive approach is expected to bring transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness in addressing the needs of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) residents.