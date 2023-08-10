Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social organisations demand case against Sambhaji Bhide, Police stop protest march

Multiple social groups have united to call for the registration of a case against Manohar Bhide due to his controversial remarks. These organizations planned a march to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate today, but their protest march was halted by police before reaching its destination. This resulted in a face-off between the police and the demonstrators.

The planned march from Dalvi Nagar to the Police Commissionerate was slated for the morning. However, as activists gathered for the march, the police arrived and brought it to a halt. The police presence appeared to outnumber the participating activists.

More details awaited