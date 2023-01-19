PM Modi arrives in Mumbai, presented with traditional Marathi ‘pheta’ at BKC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, where he will inaugurate various projects, including road concretisation, PM Svanidhi scheme and BMc hospitals, among others. PM Modi will lay foundation of projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city.

He will inaugurate the two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri and also undertake a metro ride from the station. Modi was presented a traditional Marathi turban or 'pheta' by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athavale and Bhagwat Karad are also on the stage. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and BJP (MP) Pooja Mahajan share dias with PM.