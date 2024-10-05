PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Performs Puja at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi (Watch Video)

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi, Washim district, Maharashtra, where he offered prayers. He also honored the memories of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj by paying tributes at their 'samadhis' located in Poharadevi.

#WATCH | Washim, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi pic.twitter.com/BddP0a1KCV — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

The prime minister arrived at the Nanded airport this morning, where he was welcomed by BJP leader Ashok Chavan. From there, he flew to Poharadevi in a helicopter. The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. After Washim, he will travel to Thane and Mumbai to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch various development initiatives in Maharashtra, totaling over Rs 56,000 crore. The most significant highlight is the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro system. This line will link Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ, with an initial stretch of 12.69 km between Aarey JVLR and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) set to open soon. During the flagging-off ceremony at BKC, PM Modi will take a metro ride and engage with students, workers, and beneficiaries of government schemes.