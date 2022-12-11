PM Modi inaugurates the sixth Vande Bharat Express train at Nagpur Railway station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 11, 2022 11:07 AM 2022-12-11T11:07:04+5:30 2022-12-11T11:07:37+5:30
PM Modi inaugurated the sixth Vande Bharat Express train at Nagpur Railway station today. He also inaugurated two phases of the Metro corridor at Freedom Park Metro Station.He’s on a visit to Maharashtra, where he will also be inaugurating Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, a 520-km stretch connecting Nagpur and Shirdi in Ahmednagar.
The six-lane road is the second greenfield expressway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The entire 701-km project connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is expected to be completed by July 2023. Later, in the day, he will be visiting Goa to inaugurate Mopa International Airport today.