PM Modi inaugurates the sixth Vande Bharat Express train at Nagpur Railway station

PM Modi inaugurated the sixth Vande Bharat Express train at Nagpur Railway station today. He also inaugurated two phases of the Metro corridor at Freedom Park Metro Station.He’s on a visit to Maharashtra, where he will also be inaugurating Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, a 520-km stretch connecting Nagpur and Shirdi in Ahmednagar.

The six-lane road is the second greenfield expressway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The entire 701-km project connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is expected to be completed by July 2023. Later, in the day, he will be visiting Goa to inaugurate Mopa International Airport today.