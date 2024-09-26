‘PM Modi Should Inaugurate New Phase of Pune Metro Online’, Says NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider inaugurating the new phase of the Pune Metro online, citing that he has already inaugurated the "same" project five times in the past. Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the region.

"It is very unfortunate that we have missed PM Modi's visit. It is Maharashtra's culture to welcome a guest. I want to bring it to the PMO's notice that it would be the sixth time the same Pune Metro project would have been inaugurated," said the MP from Baramati in Pune district.

"So, I request the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Pune Metro online it’s the same project he has already inaugurated five times before. This will benefit the people of Pune, and the inauguration shouldn't be delayed until the PM's next visit," Sule added.

Modi had previously visited Pune to inaugurate different phases of the Metro project, and on Thursday, he was scheduled to open the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate. Commenting on Union minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Maharashtra, Supriya Sule remarked that the focus of the BJP and its allies seems to be more on targeting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray than on serving the city. She pointed out the "coincidence" that Pawar received an Enforcement Directorate notice on the same day five years ago, adding that the BJP continues to target the two leaders ahead of elections and lacks talent, relying on leaders from other parties.

