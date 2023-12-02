PM Modi to attend 'Navy Day' event at Sindhudurg fort on December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Monday, December 4, to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and participate in the ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg. PM Modi will also witness ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.

"At around 4:15 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. Following this, he will attend the program marking the ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg," stated a release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Navy Day, observed annually on December 4, holds special significance this year in Sindhudurg, paying homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His seal inspired the new Naval Ensign adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

On Navy Day, the Indian Navy traditionally organizes ‘Operational Demonstrations,’ showcasing the capabilities of its ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces. These demonstrations provide an opportunity for the public to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. They aim to highlight the Navy’s contributions to national security and foster maritime consciousness among citizens.