PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai metro rail lines worth 12,600 crore today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2023 08:43 AM 2023-01-19T08:43:15+5:30 2023-01-19T08:43:52+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Mumbai metro line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D. N. Nagar) and line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), worth ₹12,600 crore on Thursday.During his visit to Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for various projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore.
According to officials, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA Grounds, in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The sewage treatment plants will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore. The road concretisation project will be worth ₹6,100 crore for around 400 km of roads in the State capital, apart from MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will facilitate ease of travel.