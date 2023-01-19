PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai metro rail lines worth 12,600 crore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Mumbai metro line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D. N. Nagar) and line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), worth ₹12,600 crore on Thursday.During his visit to Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for various projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA Grounds, in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The sewage treatment plants will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore. The road concretisation project will be worth ₹6,100 crore for around 400 km of roads in the State capital, apart from MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will facilitate ease of travel.