PM Modi to inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai. The new semi-high speed trains will run on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes.These will be 9th and 10th Vande Bharat trains which will be put to the service before passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai to Solapur is going to be the nation’s ninth blue and white colour train. The train will improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur. In its route, the train will connect important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune. The train will cover a distance of 400 km in 06:35 hours. During its journey between CSMT and Solapur, the train is expected to stop at four stations namely Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. This semi-high-speed train will cover the approximately 340 km distance in just 5.25 hours, running via Mathal Ghat. A ticket for travel from Mumbai to Nashik could cost between Rs 550 to Rs 1,150. The Mumbai to Shirdi Vande Bharat Express fare will range between Rs 800 for chair car and Rs 1,630 for executive class.