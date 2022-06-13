PM to unveil India's 1st underground museum of revolutionaries at Maha Raj Bhavan

Mumbai, June 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's first-ever underground 'Gallery of Revolutionaries', a museum dedicated to the luminaries of the Indian Independence Movement, created at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, on June 14.

The PM will throw open the gallery themed as 'Revolution Saga' that has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I

