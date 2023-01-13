police arrests four history-sheeters for robbery from Dahisar area

On Wednesday, the Dahisar police detained four history sheeters for robbery in the Dahisar area after a recent case of housebreaking was filed. On January 5, four people wearing hoodies and covering their faces with handkerchiefs broke into a house and stole money and jewellery before fleeing. The investigation was launched when the house owner filed a complaint with the Dahisar police station.

The police screened the nearby CCTV footage but found it difficult to identify the suspects due to their covered faces. However, through sources and human intelligence, the police arrested the four accused and recovered 1,30,000 rupees from them. The accused have been booked for robbery and house trespassing; they also had six similar cases already registered against them.