Police bust adulterated paneer factory in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's anti-extortion squad conducted a highly effective operation at a factory engaged in the manufacturing of adulterated paneer.

The police have arrested the dairy owners, Sajid Mustafa Sheikh (32) from Padwalnagar, Thergaon, and Javed Mustafa Sheikh (38), along with the workers Rakesh Sribuddharam Singh (26), Altaf Hazratuddin Sheikh (27), Abhishek Kumar Yogeshbabu Yadav (22), and Sarfaraz Sharafullah Sheikh (35), all residing in Chinchwad.

In response to the Police Commissioner's explicit instructions to crack down on businesses involved in the sale of contaminated food, the anti-extortion squad collaborated with the Food Safety Officer of FDA and carried out patrols in the areas under the Talegaon Dabhade and Chinchwad police stations.

During these patrols, Head Constable Pradeep Godambe and Police Naik Ashish Botke received reliable information regarding the production of adulterated paneer at the Maharashtra Milk Dairy near Chitrao Ganpati Temple in Chinchwad, leading to the subsequent raid.

In the course of the operation, the Food Safety Officer confiscated several items, including 140 liters of antique acid, 60 liters of RBD palmolein oil, 25 kg of glyceryl monostearate, 875 kg of skimmed milk powder, and 546 kg of adulterated paneer. The approximate value of these seized items amounts to Rs 4.66 lakh.