Police Inspector's Throat Slit By Nylon Manja In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Condition Critical

A PSI on duty, Sachin Parhade, sustained severe injuries when nylon manja cut his throat in the Sudhakar Nagar area near Beed Bypass at around 10 AM today. The police informed that Parhade, a local crime branch officer, was riding his motorcycle as usual when the incident occurred. While passing through Sudhakar Nagar, his throat was suddenly struck by nylon manja, causing significant bleeding. Locals quickly rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the impact of the manja was so severe that blood gushed from his throat, and he lost control of his motorcycle, falling to the ground. The manja was deeply lodged in his neck.

Emergency Surgery and Critical Condition

Parhade underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital near Shahanurmiya Dargah. He is currently in the intensive care unit, and his condition is reported to be critical. Upon receiving the news, district police superintendent Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, deputy superintendent Sunil Lanjewar, and local crime branch inspector Satish Wagh rushed to the hospital.Despite authorities having seized over 400 reels of nylon manja in the past month and a half and registering 31 cases, citizens continue to purchase it online and through social media platforms. This reckless behavior has led to over 40 people suffering serious injuries.

