Police shares major update on Beed's Maratha reservation protests

Beed witnessed widespread incidents of arson and vandalism as an agitated mob protested for Maratha reservation, resulting in significant financial losses. These events further intensified the already tense atmosphere in the region. In response, the Beed police took action against those involved. The Superintendent of Police provided information about the actions taken during an interview with TV9 Marathi on Thursday, November 2.

"101 accused have been arrested in connection with vandalism and arson in the entire Beed district. In addition, about 300 people were detained and questioned by the police in separate incidents."

"The accused in these incidents are mostly young people, individuals aged between 17 and 23, involved in the crimes. Some of them were very aggressive. They have also been identified and are currently absconding, with the police actively searching for them. Some have already been arrested," stated the SP.

Against the backdrop of incidents of arson and vandalism targeting properties of some MLAs, mainly in Marathwada region, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges. The government has taken serious note of these incidents and the miscreants will face strict action, he had said.