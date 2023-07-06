Political turmoil as MLAs express desire to return to Shiv Sena (UBT)

Several significant political events have unfolded in the state recently, causing notable shifts in the political landscape. Reports suggest that Shiv Sena is experiencing unease following the inclusion of NCP in the coalition government. Additionally, Vinayak Raut, an MP from Uddhav Thackeray's group, has made a statement asserting that 8 to 10 MLAs from the Shinde group directly reached out to him. Raut's statement has generated considerable attention and discussion in the state's political sphere.

During a press conference held in Ratnagiri, MP Vinayak Raut made the assertion that MLAs from the Shinde group were ready to switch sides on the same day NCP leaders joined the coalition government. Raut further claimed that certain individuals publicly expressed their intention to respond if a particular response was received from Matoshree, while several MLAs personally approached him to express their desire to return.

Vinayak Raut mentioned that numerous messages were received from different regions, including western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra, and Marathwada These individuals expressed their wish to seek support from Matoshree (referring to the Shiv Sena) and return to the party. Raut stated that he had personally been in contact with eight to ten MLAs regarding this matter. While some party officials are of the opinion that betrayers should not be welcomed back, Raut emphasized that the final decision rests with the party leader, Uddhav Thackeray.