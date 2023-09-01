Porvorim girl murdered by boyfriend, body dumped in Amboli Ghat

A 28-year-old woman named Kamakshi from Mapusa was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and dumped in Amboli Ghat on Friday after she had lodged a police complaint, according to the police. Following the information provided by the suspect to the police, teams from Goa and Sindhudurg police reached Amboli Ghat, discovered the body, and initiated efforts to retrieve it.

The incident occurred on August 29 in Goa's Porvorim. The accused, named Prakash Chunchwad (22), is the primary suspect. According to the Goa Police, another individual is also involved in this case. Both of these accused have been brought to Amboli for further investigation.

Kamakshi was fatally stabbed by the accused around noon on Wednesday, August 30, while she was alone in her flat in Goa's Porvorim. The body was transported in a car and dumped in Amboli Ghat later that same night. Meanwhile, her brother had filed a missing person complaint at Mapusa police station on August 29. Mapusa police conducted an investigation, and Prakash, who was detained in connection with the case, confessed to killing the girl.

A team from Goa Police reached Amboli on Friday after taking him into custody. A search operation was subsequently initiated at the ghat, and the body was discovered in a deep gorge. However, due to heavy rains in Amboli Ghat, retrieving the body has proven to be difficult.

According to information received from the Sawantwadi police, the body was dumped two days ago and has been found. It was explained that the accused received assistance from one of his friends. Meanwhile, since the case has been registered in Goa, Goa police will handle all investigations there, stated Police Inspector Trashikesh Adhikari. The police also mentioned that the post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted in Bambolim, Goa.