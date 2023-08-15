Praful Patel's meeting with Nawab Malik fuels political speculation

Nawab Malik, a former NCP minister and MLA, who has spent the last one-and-a-half years behind bars, has been granted bail on health grounds. Malik was released from the hospital on Monday evening, where he had been receiving treatment. Notable NCP figures, including Supriya Sule, visited Malik during his hospital stay. Additionally, Ajit Pawar group leader Praful Patel met Malik.

The recent interactions between Malik's family and Ajit Pawar had fueled speculation about potential political shifts upon Malik's release. Addressing this, Patel emphasized the immediate need for Malik's health treatment and rest, refraining from engaging in political discussions or deciding group alignments.

Patel stated, "Nawab Malik currently needs treatment. He has been granted bail due to ill health. Because of this, they need to be given rest rather than being drawn into politics. We have not discussed political affiliations or alliances. We primarily focused on Malik's health and well-being, as he has visibly lost weight after his time in prison. We also discussed further treatment options."