Prakash Ambedkar Hints at Post-Election Alliance, Predicts Hung Assembly in Maharashtra

The campaign for the assembly elections has reached its peak, with candidates going door-to-door to meet voters. This year, the Worli constituency in Mumbai is witnessing a three-way contest. Aditya Thackeray is contesting for the second time, with Sandeep Deshpande from MNS and Milind Deora from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena also vying for the seat.

When Sandeep Deshpande went to campaign in the Gopal Nagar area of Worli, the feelings of Sunanda Kamble, the wife of a staunch Shiv Sainik, were visibly upset. Vasant Kamble, who had been the sub-branch chief of Shiv Sena in Gopal Nagar, died in an accident in 2019. Known as a dedicated Shiv Sainik, he was a prominent figure in the area. After his death, his family faced a sense of isolation, with Sunanda Kamble taking charge of their affairs.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Expose Mahayuti Govt Corruption If MVA Returns to Power

During Sandeep Deshpande’s campaign in Gopal Nagar, Sunanda Kamble expressed her disappointment. She said, "My husband gave his life for Shiv Sena. Aditya Thackeray was contesting the elections then, but my husband passed away before that. Aditya won, but no one came to see me. A condolence meeting was held after my husband's death, and all the leaders came, promised their support, but during the lockdown, no one bothered to check on us. Now, I have decided that I will not vote for anyone except MNS," Sunanda Kamble was seen saying in a viral video. Bhupesh Kamble, the son of Vasant Kamble, also shared his regret. He expressed his disappointment that no one came to inquire about their well-being, even during the hardships of the lockdown.

Aditya Thackeray had won the Worli constituency in 2019 without much opposition, as MNS did not field a candidate at the time. Additionally, former MLA Sachin Ahir had resigned from the NCP and joined Shiv Sena. The constituency had been considered a Shiv Sena stronghold, with Aditya Thackeray, along with MLA Sachin Ahir and Sunil Shinde (both members of the Legislative Council), serving the area. Former MPs and mayors also had connections to the region.

However, in this year's elections, MNS has fielded Sandeep Deshpande, while Milind Deora has been nominated from Shinde’s Shiv Sena. This has set the stage for a three-way contest in Worli, making the race much more competitive than in previous years.