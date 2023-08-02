Prakash Ambedkar slams Sharad Pawar with 'Gormint Aunty' meme over PM's event attendance

Following a split in the NCP, tensions arose when 40 MLAs, led by Ajit Pawar, rebelled against the party. In the aftermath of the split, both the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions engaged in a blame game for several days. However, as time passed, the leaders from both sides seem to have settled down. Now, in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, we can witness leaders from both factions interacting in a friendly manner, laughing, chatting, and even hugging each other. This situation has left the public confused about the roles and positions of the different groups within the party.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (August 1), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's award ceremony. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion. Sharad Pawar's presence at the event has raised eyebrows among the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Following these political developments, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has criticized Sharad Pawar.

Prakash Ambedkar has shared a meme and criticized Sharad Pawar, “When you see things through a different lens, you realise that the #GormintAunty was right all along. If you want to switch to the side of Merchant of Hate, Casteism and Death, then just do it. Don’t fool the people of #Maharashtra and India with your breakup stunts,” he tweeted.

“#SharadPawar has always been this double-faced! He marries one but settles with someone else," Prakash Ambedkar further added in a tweet.

In a recent tweet, Prakash Ambedkar shared a viral meme featuring a woman who had openly criticized the government using abusive language a few days ago. In the meme, the woman expressed frustration, saying, "Together, they are driving us crazy." This woman has now become popular on social media as the 'gormint aunty.'