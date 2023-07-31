"Prayers in Shirdi prevented flood crisis in Kolhapur," Minister Deepak Kesarkar's remark sparks debate

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has found himself in the midst of controversy due to his recent statement. During the floods in Kolhapur, Kesarkar made a claim that there was no flooding in the region. However, this statement has been met with criticism, especially since he mentioned being in Shirdi during the flood situation. Kesarkar asserted that his prayers in Shirdi prevented a major flood crisis for the people of Kolhapur However, this claim has drawn criticism from the political circle.

Recently, Kolhapur experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in floods caused by the elevated water level of the Panchganga river and the release of water from the Radhanagari dam. However, as the rain receded, the severe crisis in Kolhapur was resolved. Kolhapur's Guardian Minister and State School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, made an unusual statement regarding this situation.

When questioned about why many villages did not get submerged despite the significant release of water from the Radhanagari dam this year, Minister Deepak Kesarkar attributed it to the power of prayers. He claimed that the absence of flooding in those areas was due to the prayers made in Shirdi.