Prithviraj Chavan claims Ajit Pawar will be appointed as Maha CM around August 10

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Ajit Pawar will be appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10 replacing the incumbent Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena. He claimed a decision on the disqualification of CM Shinde and 15 other MLAs of Shiv Sena will be taken around August 10.

After deciding the disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be anointed as the chief minister around August 10, the former chief minister told a regional news channel. Chavan also claimed that the BJP is not keen on contesting the next Lok Sabha elections under Shinde as he wields no influence outside his home district of Thane.

BJP now has an alternative in Ajit Pawar, he added. Chavan alleged that use and throw is the work style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the fate of Shinde. The understanding of top BJP leadership indicates they want to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face elections, he added.

