Prithviraj Chavan demands Eknath Shinde government's resignation on moral grounds

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has demanded the resignation of the Eknath Shinde government on moral grounds following the Supreme Court verdict on the tussle between the two Shiv Sena factions.

Chavan stated that the verdict indicates that the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state was formed illegally.

He stated, "The critical comments made by the Supreme Court are of significant concern, and thus, the government led by Shinde should step down as a matter of morality."

Chavan noted that the Supreme Court had stated that the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as party whip by the Shinde faction was illegal and that they could not claim ownership of a political party.

Last year, when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan stated that it was not appropriate for him to resign without undergoing a floor test. Chavan added that while Thackeray's resignation was legally incorrect, he had resigned on moral grounds.

Chavan emphasized that the Supreme Court's serious strictures against those occupying constitutional posts are significant, and therefore, he demanded the resignation of the Shinde government on moral grounds. He stated that to avoid further legal battles, a new government should take charge in the state.