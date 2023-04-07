Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra visited Siddivinayak temple in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie Jonas on Thursday. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the NMACC launch and later the actress was seen promoting her upcoming series Citadel in the city. In the video, which has now gone viral, Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter, with the priest performing the puja. Priyanka is dressed in a traditional blue outfit, while her daughter Malti Marie looks cute in white.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. The Russo Brothers' web show is all set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. The actress will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the series. Citadel is a web series created by The Russo Brothers. It features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Apart from Citadel, PeeCee has Love Again lined up too.Back in Bollywood, the actress will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar