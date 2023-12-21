Prohibitory orders issued in Mumbai ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai, the police have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.The prohibitory order coming into effect from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024, was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a police official told PTI.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, where people gather in public places in large numbers.According to the order, it is likely that terrorist or anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the metropolis.