'Proud I Was Elected From Congress': Ashok Chavan In His Maiden Speech As BJP Rajya Sabha MP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, made his maiden speech today in the Rajya Sabha.

As Chavan rose up to speak in the upper house, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar introduced the senior leader saying he was "twice chief minister, twice lok Sabha MP, four times MLA and an MLC". On this other leaders of opposition quipped that Chavan was elected to all these positions "from Congress".

Chavan, thanking the chairman for the introduction, said, "I am proud of the fact that I was elected from the Congress."

Chavan had joined the BJP in February this year. Soon after, he was nominated by the saffron party to the Rajya Sabha. Citing reasons for his exit, Chavan had claimed that Congress party was not prepared for the Lok Sabha elections and him staying in the party would have been "waste".