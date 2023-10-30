Pune: 35-year-old man shot dead at his home

A tragic incident unfolded in Ghorpadi Peth during the early hours of Monday, as a 35-year-old man, identified as Anil Shahu, was fatally shot in his home. The assailant, who arrived on a motorcycle, entered Shahu's residence and fired a shot, claiming his life.

Shahu, originally from Bihar, was known for his exceptional craftsmanship skills and also managed a sideline business involving the sale of toddy. He resided with his family in the Khadakmal Ali area of Ghorpadi Peth. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. while Shahu was present at his residence. The assailant, who seemed to possess prior knowledge of the victim, made specific inquiries upon entering the house. Shahu's brother was also present during the attack and attempted to chase the assailant, but the latter brandished a firearm and issued threats.

The police have successfully identified the accused, and multiple police teams are actively engaged in efforts to apprehend the suspect.