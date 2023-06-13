Pune: 50-year-old woman killed as tree falls on auto rickshaw

A tragic incident occurred on Monday at around 4.45 pm near Muktangan School in Sahakar Nagar, as a tree collapsed onto an autorickshaw, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Leela Kakade, a resident of Ambegaon, was immediately rushed to Sassoon hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, the doctors pronounced her deceased.

According to the reports, there were four other individuals traveling in the rickshaw along with Kakade, namely Namrata Pol (46), Kamal Adikame (69), Meena Pol (61), and a three-year-old child. As they reached a bus stop near Muktangan School, tragedy struck when a tree fell on the vehicle. The incident also caused damage to a paan shop nearby. The passengers, including the deceased and the driver, became trapped inside the vehicle. Promptly after receiving the information, a team from the fire brigade, consisting of Ravindra Adhav, Prashant Gaikar, and driver Sagar Devkule, arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the injured passengers.