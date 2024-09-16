Pune: Aaditya Thackeray Questions Maharashtra’s Home Minister on Crime Control Amid Recent Incidents

In the state, various crimes are occurring without any action taken against offenders. Former minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray questioned the presence of a home minister during his visit to prominent Ganesha Mandals in Pune on Monday, where he performed aarti.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray highlighted that the issues seen at Anandashram in Thane are happening elsewhere as well, criticizing the lack of accountability and action against wrongdoers. He pointed out that no action was taken against the individual who insulted a female journalist and noted reports of shootings in the district, raising doubts about the effectiveness of the state's home minister.

Regarding the upcoming assembly elections, Thackeray questioned the Mahayuti alliance's leadership, stating that they are campaigning amid perceptions of betrayal and corruption.

Thackeray was accompanied by Shiv Sena liaison chief Sachin Ahir, city chief Sanjay More, Gajanan Tharkude, and other officials. He also visited Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal and several other significant Ganesha Mandals in the city to perform aarti.