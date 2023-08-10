Pune accident: One dead, five injured as cement truck hits multiple vehicles

A fatal collision occurred near Khadi Machine Chowk at Kondhwa, Pune today, resulting in one casualty and five individuals sustaining injuries. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Krishna Chaure, aged 43, a resident of Dhankawadi area.

The accident took place around 9:30 am on Thursday, involving multiple vehicles on the Katraj – Kondhwa bypass road. A truck transporting cement pipes collided with numerous vehicles after one car abruptly stopped, catching others off-guard. The truck, en route from Katraj to Kondhwa, struck 8 to 10 vehicles in its path. Six people were injured in the collision, with one unfortunate victim succumbing to their injuries as confirmed by medical professionals.