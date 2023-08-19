Pune: Accused arrested for robbing delivery boy in Dhankawadi

The Sahakarnagar police have arrested a criminal who recently threatened and robbed a Zomato food delivery worker in Dhankawadi.

Harshad Rajendra Deshmukh (27), a resident of Dhankawadi, has been taken into custody and charged under sections 364A, 392, and 504 of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. The court has granted two-day police custody for the accused. Deshmukh is a known offender with a history of criminal activities, and authorities are gathering information about pending cases against him in various police stations.

The victim, Yash Nathu Kadam (22), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar, is a Zomato delivery worker. On Wednesday around 11 pm, he completed a delivery at Sagar Lodge in Balaji Nagar on the Pune-Satara road. While returning on his scooter, Deshmukh confronted him, requesting a ride to Chavan Nagar. Yash declined, explaining that he had another delivery to make in Katraj. In response, Deshmukh use a weapon, threatening Yash by asserting his local influence and warning of severe consequences if Yash didn't comply. Fearful, Yash agreed and took him to Chavan Nagar. However, upon arrival, Deshmukh demanded Yash's phone, which Yash refused to surrender. Deshmukh forcefully took it amidst a growing crowd.

Despite onlookers gathering, Deshmukh escalated the situation by shouting threats, causing bystanders to retreat out of fear. He warned of violence if anyone intervened. Soon after, Deshmukh fled to a nearby settlement. Yash searched for him briefly but couldn't locate him. Subsequently, he reported the incident to the Sahakar Nagar Police Station.