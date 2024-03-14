Pune: Ajit Pawar's Namo Maharojgar Mela in Baramati Records Low Turnout

Pune: The Namo Maharojgar Mela, a two-day event in Baramati, led by Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, saw limited interest from the unemployed. Organized by the State Government's Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department, the 'Namo Maharojgar Melawa' failed to attract attendees.

Only 22,048 candidates participated in the event, while only 12,500 individuals secured employment opportunities. Despite aiming to offer 55 thousand jobs, the event fell short of its intended target.

Disputes arose regarding the invitation process for the gathering, highlighting discrepancies in the provided information. It was also found that some participating companies lacked online presence, while others shared similar names, contributing to confusion among job seekers.

At a program held at the Collector's office, focusing on various Social Welfare Department schemes, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar talked about the shortfall, stating that despite of 55,000 opportunities, lower turnout led to smaller number of placements.